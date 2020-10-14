Insider Selling: Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total transaction of $2,258,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,636.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $2,090,900.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Kenneth Duda sold 2,012 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $503,040.24.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.03. 604,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,210. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.06. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $267.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 154.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 173.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 100.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ANET shares. Citigroup cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

