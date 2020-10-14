Insider Selling: Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells 15,586 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 15,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $326,526.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bloom Energy stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,968,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $23.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 37,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 468,620 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 151,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 154,547 shares during the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

