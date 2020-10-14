Insider Selling: Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Sells 28,000 Shares of Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $2,302,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,999,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,408,780.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel Rosensweig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $1,855,280.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $2,369,080.00.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,938. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average is $63.76. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,391.61, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.97. Chegg Inc has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 108.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on CHGG. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

