Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 18,101 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $1,666,740.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,273,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,034,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GSHD traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.84 and a beta of 0.96. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $115.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average is $74.71.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 39.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

