Insider Selling: Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Chairman Sells 763 Shares of Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $107.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,469,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,826,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average of $98.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

