Insider Selling: Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 210 Shares of Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $15,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,185 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $796,819.40.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $34,981.02.

On Thursday, September 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,184 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $71,951.68.

On Friday, September 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,720 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $598,363.20.

On Thursday, August 6th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,565 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,386,075.00.

NTRA stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.91. 580,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,906. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Natera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Natera by 31.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $120,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Natera by 28.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter worth $212,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

