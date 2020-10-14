Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $1,701,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,840.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,200.00.

NYSE PEN traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $205.80. The company had a trading volume of 262,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.88 and a 200 day moving average of $190.42. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $241.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 709.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 1.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

