Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CEO Barry Port sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,914,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Barry Port also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Barry Port sold 22,242 shares of The Ensign Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $1,350,089.40.

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.82. The stock had a trading volume of 591,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

