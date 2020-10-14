Insider Selling: Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Sells 14,336 Shares of Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $461,189.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE VCRA traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.12. 248,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,897. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.72. Vocera Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.92 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 160.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 133,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 69.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 409,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 167,405 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 140.9% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 74,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 43,705 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

