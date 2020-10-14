Insight Chain Price Tops $1.15 on Major Exchanges (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Insight Chain coin can now be bought for $1.15 or 0.00010122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $10.39, $33.94 and $13.77. In the last week, Insight Chain has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $403.40 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00097177 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000803 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008903 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021285 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00033097 BTC.

About Insight Chain

Insight Chain (CRYPTO:INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $18.94, $24.43, $50.98, $13.77, $51.55, $20.33, $24.68 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.