iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Raised by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,237 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 4.3% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,536,329 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30.

