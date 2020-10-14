iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 3.6% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $54.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,987. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07.

