iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,495 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. 554,235 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31.

