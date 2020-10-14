iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,616,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,195,000 after purchasing an additional 233,964 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,601,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,491,000 after acquiring an additional 529,934 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,996,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,634,000 after acquiring an additional 199,153 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,829,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,876,000 after acquiring an additional 514,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,165,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $110.13. 1,567,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,074. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average is $110.62.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

