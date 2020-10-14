Janine Pelosi Sells 9,375 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total value of $4,692,468.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,204.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Janine Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 14th, Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.13, for a total value of $3,666,843.75.

On Monday, August 17th, Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.74, for a total value of $2,378,812.50.

On Monday, July 20th, Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total value of $2,367,468.75.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $9.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $509.25. 8,312,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,386,386. The business’s 50 day moving average is $424.99 and its 200-day moving average is $262.07. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $529.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. FBN Securities upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Cfra initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

