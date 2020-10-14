Joseph C. Cook III Sells 6,475 Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 6,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $353,405.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,506,759.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,241. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. Castle Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 479.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

