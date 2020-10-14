JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (JETG.L) (LON:JETG) Trading 0.2% Higher

JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (JETG.L) (LON:JETG) shares traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 281 ($3.67) and last traded at GBX 278 ($3.63). 27,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 68,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 277.50 ($3.63).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 273.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 259.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.66 million and a PE ratio of -34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Get JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (JETG.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (JETG.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.13%.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (JETG.L) Company Profile (LON:JETG)

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company has approximately two share classes, which include Growth and Income. The investment objective of the Growth portfolio is to provide capital growth and a rising share price over the longer term from Continental European investments by consistent out-performance of the benchmark and taking carefully controlled risks through an investment method that is clearly communicated to shareholders.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (JETG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan European Investment Trust (Growth Pool) (JETG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.