JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,972,133.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,867,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867,118 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $214,389,000. Homrich & Berg increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4,038.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,639,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. 2,078,145 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.57.

