Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Short Interest Update

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 492,100 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the September 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 19.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Just Energy Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,198. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. Just Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $93.72.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The utilities provider reported $10.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $427.89 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JE. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Just Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Just Energy Group by 159.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 591,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 364,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Just Energy Group by 88.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,008,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Just Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Just Energy Group to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.99.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

