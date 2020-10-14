K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Stock Price Down 3%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) dropped 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 145 ($1.89). Approximately 52,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 58,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.50 ($1.95).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $95.97 million and a P/E ratio of 11.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 158.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported GBX 12 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 12.80 ($0.17) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. K3 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

In related news, insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £9,920 ($12,960.54).

About K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C)

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

