Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Sells $111,675.00 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $111,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,766.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Kauffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, Michael Kauffman sold 1,477 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $22,155.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. 1,063,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,964. The company has a quick ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchview Capital LP boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 23.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 903,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after buying an additional 171,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KPTI. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.