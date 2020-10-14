Learning Tree International (OTCMKTS:LTRE) Shares Up 12.7%

Learning Tree International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTRE) shot up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

Learning Tree International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LTRE)

Learning Tree International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and delivers a library of instructor-led classroom courses for professional development needs of information technology (IT) professionals and managers worldwide. It offers education and training courses across a range of technical and management disciplines, such as operating systems, databases, computer networks, cyber and network security, Web development, programming languages, software engineering, open source applications, project management, business skills, leadership, and professional development.

