Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Legend Power Systems Inc (CVE:LPS)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. 75,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 58,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 million and a PE ratio of -6.35.

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Legend Power Systems Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Legend Power Systems Company Profile (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartGATE, a patented device designed to provide energy savings through conservation voltage reduction to commercial and industrial buildings. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

