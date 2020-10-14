LHT (LHT) Hits Market Cap of $730,906.90

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 646.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, LHT has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $730,906.90 and $119.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001840 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001291 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000385 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002461 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000898 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000130 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

