Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Trading 9.7% Higher

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) traded up 9.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. 200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

The stock has a market cap of $30.44 million, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.45.

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series B had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%.

About Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

