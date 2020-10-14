LikeCoin Price Hits $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. LikeCoin has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $232,164.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00041021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008783 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.76 or 0.05002093 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00052719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031962 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LikeCoin Token Profile

LikeCoin (LIKE) is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,007,413,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,591,165 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin. LikeCoin’s official website is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.