Lisa A. Mango Sells 21,000 Shares of 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $630,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,989.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ONEM stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,167. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47. 1life Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of -10.79.

Get 1life Healthcare alerts:

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. Analysts forecast that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on 1life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in 1life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for 1life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.