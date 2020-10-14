Livenodes Hits Market Capitalization of $9,050.58 (LNO)

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the dollar. One Livenodes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Escodex. Livenodes has a market cap of $9,050.58 and $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00398344 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020134 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00012303 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007703 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010099 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Livenodes

LNO is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @

. Livenodes’ official website is livenodes.online. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007.

Buying and Selling Livenodes

Livenodes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Livenodes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Livenodes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

