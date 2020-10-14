MAP Protocol Trading Up 170.2% Over Last 7 Days (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 170.2% higher against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $10.71 million and $83,466.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00271297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00094097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.01471424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00150122 BTC.

MAP Protocol Token Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

