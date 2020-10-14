Max Property Group (MPG) Market Capitalization Tops $481,872.71

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. In the last week, Max Property Group has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $481,872.71 and approximately $863.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001828 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001304 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000387 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000106 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002462 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000402 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 52.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.