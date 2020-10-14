MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $3.93 on Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $3.93 or 0.00034541 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $41.89 million and $600,792.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00612334 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.66 or 0.03642337 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 12,430.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000635 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,652,459 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

