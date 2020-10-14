MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Shares Down 1.1%

MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MIELY)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $26.54. 25,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 57,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.84.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06.

MITSUBISHI ELEC/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIELY)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch control and display devices, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution systems, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

