Nash Exchange (NEX) Trading Down 8.1% This Week

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Nash Exchange token can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00008061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Aphelion, Switcheo Network and TOKOK. Nash Exchange has a market capitalization of $26.11 million and approximately $31,782.00 worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nash Exchange has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange's total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,450,514 tokens. Nash Exchange's official website is nash.io.

The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial.

Buying and Selling Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Aphelion and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nash Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

