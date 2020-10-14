Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT.TO) (TSE:NEPT) Shares Down 2.5%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT.TO) (TSE:NEPT)’s share price fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.13 and last traded at C$3.15. 199,657 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 260,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.23.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.46 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT.TO) (TSE:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and Ocean Remedies brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.