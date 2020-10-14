NOIA Network Trading 30.1% Higher This Week (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $21.89 million and approximately $147,996.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00041124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008785 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $569.30 or 0.05000423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00052761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031947 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

