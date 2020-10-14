NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Trading 1.9% Higher

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR (OTCMKTS:NRILY)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $30.29. 1,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 2,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOMURA RESH INS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11.

NOMURA RESH INS/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. engages in consulting, financial information technology (IT) solutions, industrial IT solutions, and IT platform services businesses primarily in Japan. The Consulting segment offers management consulting, operational consulting, and system consulting services for enterprise and government agencies.

