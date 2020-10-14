NorthIsle Copper & Gold (CVE:NCX) Stock Price Up 25%

NorthIsle Copper & Gold Inc (CVE:NCX) rose 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 457,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 672% from the average daily volume of 59,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and a PE ratio of -75.00.

About NorthIsle Copper & Gold (CVE:NCX)

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project that consists of the Hushamu and Red Dog deposits, and five other partially explored copper-gold porphyry occurrences located on the Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthIsle Copper & Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthIsle Copper & Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.