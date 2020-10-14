NULS (NULS) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. NULS has a total market cap of $25.55 million and $10.37 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,289,006 coins and its circulating supply is 99,212,108 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.community. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

