Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) Shares Down 0.5%

Osram Licht AG (FRA:OSR) was down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €51.52 ($60.61) and last traded at €51.80 ($60.94). Approximately 59,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.08 ($61.27).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OSR shares. Independent Research set a €42.20 ($49.65) price objective on shares of Osram Licht and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.65 ($52.53) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of Osram Licht and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.41 ($46.36).

Get Osram Licht alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €46.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €41.55.

About Osram Licht (FRA:OSR)

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Osram Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osram Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.