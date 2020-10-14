Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE) Trading Down 10.9%

Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE)’s stock price fell 10.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th.

Get Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

About Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit (OTCMKTS:PRLE)

Paragon Real Estate Equity and Investment Trust does not have significant operations. It primarily focuses on searching for and reviewing real estate opportunities, including land development, retail, office, industrial, hotel, other real estate investment and operating companies, and joint venture investments.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Real Estate Equity Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.