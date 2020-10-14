ParallelCoin (DUO) Market Capitalization Reaches $85,232.35

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $85,232.35 and approximately $139.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00002378 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00436448 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 281.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002524 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

