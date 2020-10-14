Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Pascal Biosciences Inc (CVE:PAS) were down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 96,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market cap of $12.70 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13.

About Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS)

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a drug discovery and development company, researches and develops biotechnology products for the treatment of cancer and for the enhancement of immune system in Canada. Its research programs include the development of Anti-VpreB, a therapeutic monoclonal antibody for treatment of B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia in collaboration with the University of New Mexico; optimization of novel classes of molecules that restore immune recognition and killing of cancer cells; and regulating activity of immune system calcium channels to combat cancers, infections, and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Pascal Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pascal Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.