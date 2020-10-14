Peercoin Trading Up 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001885 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $5.70 million and approximately $21,542.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,385.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.24 or 0.02259471 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001408 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000847 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00644625 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,549,574 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

