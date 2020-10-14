Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Don W. Kassing Sells 712 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total value of $149,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PEN traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.80. The company had a trading volume of 262,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,000. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 709.68 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $241.81.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.75 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.6% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Penumbra by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Penumbra by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.