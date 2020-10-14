Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells $217,809.27 in Stock

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $217,809.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Altier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 11th, Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $189,744.21.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.95. 235,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.90 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.42) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHR. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,486,000 after buying an additional 623,237 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after buying an additional 636,830 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,069,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after buying an additional 220,758 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 978,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after buying an additional 627,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Phreesia by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 783,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,483,000 after acquiring an additional 159,566 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

