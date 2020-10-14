PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Stock Price Up 0%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU)’s stock price rose 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.24 and last traded at $51.21. Approximately 104,759 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 29,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 36.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU)

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

