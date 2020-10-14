Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann Sells 105,000 Shares

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $4,689,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,689,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $4,626,300.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $4,573,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $4,580,100.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $4,546,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,305,000.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $3,847,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $3,897,600.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 80,963 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $2,891,188.73.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $3,003,273.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $3,155,425.00.

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,233,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,927,217. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Pinterest’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pinterest from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 375.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,500,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after buying an additional 7,469,357 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $88,499,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Pinterest by 88.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 7,978,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 81.7% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 8,125,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

