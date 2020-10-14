PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of PJX Resources Inc (CVE:PJX) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 20,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 37,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

PJX Resources Company Profile (CVE:PJX)

PJX Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property located in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for PJX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.