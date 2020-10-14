Prometeus Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.31 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be bought for $2.89 or 0.00025386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $19.86 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00271297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00094097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00036285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.01471424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00150122 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus' total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,870,000 tokens. Prometeus' official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

