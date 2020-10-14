QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Goodwin Daniel L’s 5th Largest Position

Goodwin Daniel L grew its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,781 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 2.7% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $2,524,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM traded up $4.51 on Wednesday, reaching $131.97. The company had a trading volume of 355,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,261,451. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $128.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

